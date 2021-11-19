Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Increases By 39.1%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.
Shares of KKWFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.