Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Increases By 39.1%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the October 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Shares of KKWFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra; Offshore Energy and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

