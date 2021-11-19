Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Increases By 41.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

