Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Drops By 30.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 867,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,045.0 days.

Shares of SAXPF stock remained flat at $$51.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

