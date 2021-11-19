Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expands By 45.5%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.63 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

