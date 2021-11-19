Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Decreases By 26.3%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 7,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

