Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rises By 39.2%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the October 14th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SURDF opened at $36.63 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

