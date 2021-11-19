Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Rises By 44.8%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the October 14th total of 987,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE SUN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

