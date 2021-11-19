Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Rises By 41.9%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 381,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $4.63 on Friday. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

