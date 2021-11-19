Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Declines By 29.3%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Shares of Tosoh stock remained flat at $$15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.