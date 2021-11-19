Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Expands By 40.0%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of UPMMY opened at $36.84 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.