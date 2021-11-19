Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Increases By 43.8%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

