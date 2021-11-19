Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Expands By 51.1%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

VMAR opened at $6.31 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a current ratio of 24.16.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

