Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Decreases By 32.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 601,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

