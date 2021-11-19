Showcase Price Down 12.5% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $425,191.51 and approximately $78,554.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.44 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,207.88 or 1.00440479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.