SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $54,510.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

