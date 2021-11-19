Shyft Network Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $105.45 million and $260,652.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

