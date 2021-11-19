Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.73

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.73 and traded as high as $177.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 56,747 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.