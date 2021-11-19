Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.73

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.73 and traded as high as $177.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 56,747 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

