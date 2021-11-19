Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.30 ($67.39).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €2.42 ($2.75) during trading on Friday, hitting €66.20 ($75.23). 1,183,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.42. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a twelve month high of €62.22 ($70.70). The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

