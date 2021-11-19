SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 8.3% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69. 29,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 283,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.47.
About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.