SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 8.3% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69. 29,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 283,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

