Signature Chain (SIGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $172.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.