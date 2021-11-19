Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.87

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.87 and traded as high as $45.91. Silicom shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 17,030 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $312.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth $6,406,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 36.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 143,677 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 142.9% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 127,960 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth $2,996,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

