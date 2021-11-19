Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,771 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 493% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $69.70. 17,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,714. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

