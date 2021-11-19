Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

SILK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,161. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.