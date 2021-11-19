Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 92.1% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $84,003.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,148,129 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

