Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.64% of Simulations Plus worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 30.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

