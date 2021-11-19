Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.16

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 3931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

