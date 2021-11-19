Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SIXWF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,720. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
