Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIXWF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,720. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

