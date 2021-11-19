SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of SkyWest worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SkyWest by 106,823.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 456.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

