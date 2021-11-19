SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 2,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

