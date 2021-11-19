Smartshare Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $487,645.71 and approximately $5,912.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00104648 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004531 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

