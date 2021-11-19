Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $184,546.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.55 or 0.07318145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.83 or 0.99771780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.