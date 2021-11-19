Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $200.05 million and approximately $176.35 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,073,513,740 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

