Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snap were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

