Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $215.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.85.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

