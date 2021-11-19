Snowball Price Up 6.1% This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001851 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $582,975.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00071767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.47 or 0.07260826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.57 or 1.00160520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,186,144 coins and its circulating supply is 8,245,966 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

