Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 13,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.
In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SNOW traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.15. 2,333,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,503. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.88.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
