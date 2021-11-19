Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 13,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.15. 2,333,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,503. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

