SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $401.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $402.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

