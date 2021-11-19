SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Oracle by 19.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 189,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $94.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

