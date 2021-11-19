SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,821 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $172.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.71 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

