SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

VOO stock opened at $431.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $325.41 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

