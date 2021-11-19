Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $80.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

