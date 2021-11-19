Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $80.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.
Shares of SQM stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
