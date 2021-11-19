SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.55

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.55 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.05 ($0.33). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,469,455 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOLG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.57) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get SolGold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The company has a market capitalization of £584.92 million and a PE ratio of -31.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.55.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.