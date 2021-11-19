SOMESING (SSX) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $187.94 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00071999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,260.04 or 0.07331113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.28 or 0.99700880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

