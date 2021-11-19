Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $6.17. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 17,151 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOTK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

The company has a market cap of $94.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $125,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 51,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $278,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,582 shares of company stock worth $584,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

