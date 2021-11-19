Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 18,566 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 15,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,161. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $72.93.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

