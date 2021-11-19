Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 224,497 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,497 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.67% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

FALN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.03. 21,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,271. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

