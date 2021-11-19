Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 47,527 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of H&R Block worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,823. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

