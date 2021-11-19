Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,002.71. 37,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,843.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

