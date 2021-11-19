Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.96% of Golub Capital BDC worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GBDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

