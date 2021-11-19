Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 9,588 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

